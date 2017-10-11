Aarushi murder case appeal: HC likely to deliver verdict tomorrow

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court is expected to deliver its verdict tomorrow on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.

The couple were awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.

A division bench of the high court comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra had reserved its judgement on September 7 on the appeal filed by the dentist couple, fixing October 12 as the date for the verdict.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45- year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).