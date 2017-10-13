Aarushi murder case: Dentist couple Talwars all set to walk out of Dasna jail today

New Delhi: Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, who have been acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the Aarushi -Hemraj murder case, are all set to walk out of jail on Friday.

The couple has been serving a life sentence in the Ghaziabad's Dasna jail since conviction by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in November 2013.

The division bench of the High Court comprising Justices Bala Krishna Narain and Arvind Kumar Mishra, allowed the appeals of the Talwars, holding that neither the circumstances nor the evidence on the record established a chain showing their involvement in the murders of Aarushi and Hemraj.

It also directed the authorities concerned to release both the appellants forthwith.

Meanwhile, reacting to the verdict, the CBI said it would study the High Court order and decide the future course of action.

However, in all likelihood, the CBI may move the Supreme Court against the HC order.

The Talwars, who were convicted in the double murder case of their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj by the CBI court, had moved the High Court on January 21, 2014, challenging their conviction and subsequent life sentence awarded to them by the CBI trial court in Ghaziabad.

Aarushi was found dead with her throat slit, inside the bedroom of her residence in Noida’s Jal Vayu Vihar in May 2008.

Domestic help Hemraj was initially suspected to be the one behind the crime after he went missing following Aarushi’s murder. However, two days later, his body was also recovered from the terrace of the house.

The case was initially probed by the Uttar Pradesh police and later, the investigation was handed over to the CBI.