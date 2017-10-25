Aarushi murder case: For Hemraj's widow, justice is elusive

NEW DELHI: For Khumkala Banjade, widow of Hemraj – the domestic servant murdered along with Aarushi Talwar in 2008 – justice is elusive.

The 50-year-old woman feels the courts and investigations are tilted towards the rich and influential, the Talwars in this case.

Banjade, who accuses CBI of messing up the investigation, plans to move to the Supreme Court to identify the murderer.

Hemraj widow and his 20-year-old son live in Dharapani village, a few kilometers away from Nepal capital Kathmandu. After his death, the family struggles to stay afloat.

In 2008, the double-murder of Aarushi and Hemraj in Noida shook the entire nation. On May 16, Aarushi was found murdered in her bedroom, throat slit. Hemraj, who was initially suspected to be the murderer, was also found dead on terrace next day.

The Allahabad high court, gave a clean chit to Aarushi's parents – Rajesh and Nupur Talwar – on October 12.

The court also slammed the CBI for tampering with evidence and chastised the trial judge for taking evidence for granted.