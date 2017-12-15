Aarushi murder case: Hemraj's wife challenges Talwars' acquittal by Allahabad High Court in SC

New Delhi: In yet another twist to the sensational Aarushi Talwar murder case, the wife of Dr Rajesh and Nupur Talwar's domestic help Hemraj on Friday challenged their acquittal by the Allahabad High Court recently.

According to reports, she has moved the Supreme Court against Talwars' acquittal in the sensational Noida double murder case. Senior lawyer KTS Tulsi will be representing Hemraj’s wife in the case, according to reports.

The Allahabad High Court had on October 12 acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008, setting aside the 2013 verdict by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad.

The couple were awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on 26 November 2013, a day after their conviction.

The High Court had accepted their plea and granted relief to the Talwars.

The Talwars had been given the benefit of the doubt and were acquitted for Aarushi's murder.

On May 16 2008, 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead with her throat slit in her bedroom at her house in Noida.

The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45- year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the CBI.