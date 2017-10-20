Aarushi murder: Hemraj's family to move Supreme Court challenging Rajesh, Nupur Talwars' acquittal

New Delhi: Unhappy with the Allahabad High Court verdict in the 2008 Noida double murder case, Hemraj's family is likely to move Supreme Court against the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar.

"Hemraj's family wants justice, we want to move SC immediately against the Allahabad HC order," Naresh Yadav, lawyer of Hemraj's family told ANI on Friday.

The Allahabad High Court had on October 12 had acquitted the Talwars, whom CBI had implicated in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and servant Hemraj, who were found dead at their Noida home in 2008.

The HC acquitted the Talwar couple, saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record. The verdict ended the ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court in the sensational double murder.

Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house a day later.

After their release from Dasna Jail, Talwars are staying at Aarushi's maternal grandparents' house in Noida's Jal Vayu Vihar.

The Talwars lived in another flat -where the double murder took place on May 16 in 2008 - in the same housing complex.