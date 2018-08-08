हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata Airport

Abandoned bag found at Kolkata airport ahead of Mamata Banerjee's arrival triggers bomb scare

The bag was found ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's arrival at the airport. 

Abandoned bag found at Kolkata airport ahead of Mamata Banerjee&#039;s arrival triggers bomb scare

KOLKATA: An abandoned bag was on Wednesday found lying at the Kolkata airport triggering a bomb scare. The bag was found ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's arrival at the airport. 

On getting information of an abandoned bag, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) got into action. They inspected the bag with the help of a dog squad. However, giving a huge relief to the security agencies, the bag was found to be safe with nothing hazardous in it.

Earlier in April too, a similar case was reported from Kolkata. An abandoned bag was found at the departure area of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) which had then triggered a bomb scare. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials at the airport had informed the CISF but they did not find anything suspicious after checking the bag.

Some personal stuff like clothes were found in the bag once they opened it for checking. The bag was found near gate number four of the departure area.

