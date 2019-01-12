'Abki Bar Phir Modi Sarkar' roar at BJP National Convention; PM Narendra Modi to address cadres today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres on the second day of the party's National Convention in Delhi on Saturday. The PM will conclude the two-day event which began on Friday with his valedictory address.

Centered around the theme -- 'Abki Bar Phir Modi Sarkar' -- the first day of the event was marked by chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai. At least 12,000 BJP members were gathered at the Ramlila Maidan as the party sought to prepare the workers for the battle of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Delegates to the two-day meet which began on Friday also saw hoardings related to the government`s pro-poor schemes and the just-passed quota bill that provides reservation to economically backward upper castes and the enhancing of the minimum support price to farmers.

On day one of the event, BJP President Amit Shah gave an hour-long speech where he said that Ram temple should be built at the earliest but accused the Congress of putting "hurdles" in resolution of the issue. "The BJP wants a grand Ram temple to be built at the earliest. We are committed to it," Shah said.

He asserted that the party is making all efforts to ensure that the matter is resolved in the Supreme Court as soon as possible. Shah's statement on the party's stand on Ram temple drew the most enthusiastic response from thousands of its members, underscoring its resonance with the saffron party's rank and file.

On behalf of the National Council members and the party workers, Shah thanked the Prime Minister for the 10 per cent reservation for upper caste poor and relief in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, and extended a special welcome to him.

After Shah's presidential speech, the Prime Minister broke security protocol to meet BJP office bearers and also shook hands with the party workers.