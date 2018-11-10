हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janardhana Reddy

Absconding mining baron Janardhan Reddy appears for questioning in bribery case

Reddy was at large for the last three days.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Saturday arrived at the crime branch office in Bengaluru for questioning in connection with an alleged bribery case. Reddy was absconding for the last three days.

Reddy, who came in a car to the Central Crime Branch office along with his advocates, had earlier released a video message from an unknown location, saying he would appear before it. After arriving at the office, Reddy claimed that there was a 'political conspiracy' and added that he had faith in the police.

In his video message, he said he was not absconding and was very much in the city while asserting that there was no need for him to flee.

"I have not committed anything wrong. The police do not have a single document to prove that I am wrong. They are misleading the media," he claimed in his message telecast by TV channels.

"Now that the notice has been issued by the police, I have decided to appear before the Central Crime Branch today itself though the notice says I should appear on Sunday," Reddy said.

"I decided to make this video to let people know the truth. I have faith in the police and believe that they would not succumb to any political pressure," he added.

The CCB police had launched a hunt for him since Wednesday in connection with a money transaction worth crores of rupees, allegedly linked to a Ponzi scheme.

Reddy, a Minister during the previous BJP rule, had been arrested by the CBI in 2011 over alleged multi-crore illegal mining scam and granted bail three years later.

(With inputs from agencies)

Janardhana ReddyKarnatakaAmbident Group bribery case

