Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, guest of honour for Republic Day 2017, gets ceremonial welcome
New Delhi: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Mohammed Bin Zayed here on Wednesday received a ceremonial welcome by President Pranab Mukherjee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion.
Mohammad Bin Zayed arrived in India on Tuesday and was received by PM Modi himself.
He is the guest of honour for Republic Day 2017.
"Guest of honour for Republic Day 2017, H.H. Mohammed Bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, receives ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted along with pictures of the two leaders.
He also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat.
In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday received at the airport Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Al Nahyan, also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, arrived here on a three-day visit and will hold comprehensive talks with Modi today after which the two sides are expected to sign nearly 16 pacts including Strategic Cooperation Agreement.
(With Agency inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore
- WATCH: Kiwi batsman Neil Wagner given run-out despite reaching crease before ball hit the stumps