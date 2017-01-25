Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, guest of honour for Republic Day 2017, gets ceremonial welcome

New Delhi: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Mohammed Bin Zayed here on Wednesday received a ceremonial welcome by President Pranab Mukherjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion.

Mohammad Bin Zayed arrived in India on Tuesday and was received by PM Modi himself.

He is the guest of honour for Republic Day 2017.

"Guest of honour for Republic Day 2017, H.H. Mohammed Bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, receives ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted along with pictures of the two leaders.

He also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday received at the airport Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Nahyan, also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, arrived here on a three-day visit and will hold comprehensive talks with Modi today after which the two sides are expected to sign nearly 16 pacts including Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

