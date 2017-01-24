Abu Dhabi Crown Prince – the Chief Guest to witness Republic Day celebrations – will arrive today
New Delhi: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will be on a three-day official visit to India from Tuesday during which he will attend the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest.
The Crown Prince will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan tomorrow, following which he will lay wreath at Mahatma Gandhi`s memorial at the Raj Ghat.
The Crown Prince will in the afternoon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House here following there will be exchange of agreements between both sides.
Later in the evening, he will meet Vice President Hamid Ansari at hotel Leela Palace here and then call on President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
He will emplane for Abu Dhabi after witnessing the Republic Day parade on January 26.
