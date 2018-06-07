हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abu Salem sent to seven years in jail in 2002 extortion case

Abu Salem had demanded money from a Delhi-based businessman and threatened to eliminate his family members if the amount was not paid.

NEW DELHI: The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi sentenced gangster Abu Salem to seven years in jail for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman. Abu Salem had demanded money from a Delhi-based businessman and threatened to eliminate his family members if the amount was not paid.

Salem had been convicted under Section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code in the 2002 extortion case.

However, he was acquitted of charges of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The court also acquitted co-accused Pawan Kumar Mittal alias Raja Bhai, Mohd Ashraf alias Bablu, Majid Khan alias Raju Bhai and Chanchal Mehta. 

The dreaded underworld don has earlier been convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. On May 30, the court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence against Salem.

 

