Abuse me if you want, don't belittle poeple like Sardar Patel: PM Modi attacks Congress

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they can continue abusing him if they want, but asked them not to belittle personalities like Sardar Patel. His statement comes while he was addressing a public gathering in Rajkot in his home state Gujarat.

Ahead of the address, PM Modi inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Museum at Alfred High School, where the Father of the Nation had studied.

The Prime Minister had on Saturday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the world's tallest statue of the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel which has been built by the ruling BJP is made in China.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's remarks, the PM had accused the Congress party of indulging in low-level politics and staking claim to Sardar Patel's legacy despite never respecting him during past 70 years of its rule.

The PM also said that the remarks by Congress chief and his party colleagues also showed their hatred for Sardar Patel, who is also regarded as the 'Iron Man of India.'

The remarks from PM Modi came several hours after Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government for insulting the country's first Home Minister late Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, saying that the statue being built for him in Gujarat is "Made in China".

The Statue of Unity, which is 182 metres from the ground and 240 m from the river base of Narmada, has been completed.

The inauguration of the statue will be done on Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary on October 31 by Modi.