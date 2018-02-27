Bihar: ABVP wins all 5 seats in VKSU students union elections

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won all the five seats of Arrah-based Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) of Bihar in varsity elections.

The results were declared by officials on Tuesday evening. Following the declaration of results, the ABVP members started celebrating with Abir-Gulaal.

A total of 15 candidates were in the fray for the post of president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary and treasurer.

There were a total of 105 voters out of which 103 cast their vote, while two did not participate in the elections.

Amit Kumar, the student of S B College has been elected as the president while Sonali Kumari of Women's College bagged the post of vice-president.

Anu Kumari of MBI college became the general secretary, Ganesh Tiwari became joint-secretary and Santu Mitra of D K College became the Treasurer.