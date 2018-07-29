Academic activities in Patna schools to remain suspended on Monday

Patna: With Patna receiving more than 140 mm of rainfall in the last 36-hours, the district administration on Sunday ordered the suspension of academic activities in all schools for Monday officials said.

"The academic activities up to Class 12 will remain suspended tomorrow in all government and private schools due to prevailing rainy conditions and reported waterlogging in many areas in and around Patna, Danapur, Khagaul, Phulwarisharif municipal areas," Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi said in his order.

The decision has been taken for the safety of school going children, the release said and added that District Education Officer and Sub-Divisional officers are directed to ensure compliance of the order.

Waterlogging has been reported from many areas in and around Patna. A part of the busy Jawaharlal Nehru Road commonly known as Bailey Road here caved in due to heavy rains, officials said.

Patna received 132.1 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. The state capital received 11 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm Sunday, the Met department said.

The maximum temperature of Patna today was 28.6 degree Celsius which is four degrees below its normal. Gaya received 84.8 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday to 8:30 am today, the Met department said.

Bhagalpur received 36.3 mm of rainfall today, it said.

The Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershowers tomorrow in Patna while Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea may also witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Monday.