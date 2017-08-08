Accepting PM Narendra Modi's invitation, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka to visit India in November

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka will visit India to take part in Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), which is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in late November.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his US visit had invited Ivanka to lead the US delegation for global entrepreneurship forum.

The daughter of US President had then thanked the Indian Prime Minister for inviting her to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India.

An American businesswomen and former fashion model, Ivanka Trump is also an assistant to her father.

The 35-year-old has maintained that she tries to "stay out of 'politics'" despite occupying a key advisory role to her father along with her husband Jared Kushner.

Ivanka, whose net worth is estimated to be some USD 300 million and who -- like her husband -- receives no salary for her advisory activities, emphasized that she gives her open and sincere opinion on assorted issues and is sometimes in agreement with Trump, although at other times they do not agree.