Kabaddi coach

Accused of misbehaviour, Kabaddi coach at SAI allegedly commits suicide

Rudappa Hosamani had been suspended as coach of women's Kabaddi team after a player accused him of misbehaviour.

Accused of misbehaviour, Kabaddi coach at SAI allegedly commits suicide
Representational image

New Delhi: A Kabaddi coach with the Sports Authority of India allegedly committed suicide in Karnataka after he was charged for misbehaving with female players.

The body of 59-year-old Rudappa Hosamani was recovered from a lodge in the state's Devengere district and local police suspect it is a case of suicide. "Rudrappa V Hosamani, a senior coach at SAI in Bengaluru, committed suicide by hanging himself in the hotel room in Harihara on Monday. He was accused of molestation," Davanagere Superintendent of Police R Chetan told news agency PTI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched.

Hosamani, coach of the women's Kabaddi team, had been accused of reportedly misbehaving with a woman player and was suspended from his post thereafter. The incident reportedly took place inside the dressing room on October 9 following which, SAI launched an internal probe into the matter. Cops are now probing if the allegations led him to take the most extreme step of committing suicide.

