Achal Kumar Joti - All you need to know about the next Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti, a 1975-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was on Tuesday appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) succeeding Nasim Zaidi.

64-year-old Joti will take over as the head of the Election Commission on July 6, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.

Zaidi will demit office tomorrow.

Following are some important facts about Joti:

- Joti assumed charge as Election Commissioner of India in 2015.

- During 1981-85, he worked as District Magistrate and Collector for about five years in the three Districts of Surendranagar, Panchmahal and Kheda of Gujarat.

- He has held the post of Secretary Industries, Secretary Revenue and Secretary Water Supply in the Gujarat.

- Joti has also worked as Chairman, Kandla Port Trust under the Ministry of Shipping on deputation basis during October 1999 to October, 2004.

- He was Principal Secretary Finance Department for more than three Years and has worked as Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department and Managing Director, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL).

- Joti became Chief Secretary and Team Leader of ‘Team Gujarat’ for a period of Three Years (from January, 2010 to January, 2013).

- On retirement, he was was posted as Vigilance Commissioner, Gujarat.

- He served as Vigilance Commissioner from 1st July, 2013 to 12th May, 2015.

- Joti joined the three-member poll panel as an Election Commissioner on May 8, 2015.

(Inputs from Election Commission of India)