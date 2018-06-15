हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkot

Acharya appointed new mayor of Rajkot, Jethwa of Jamnagar

BJP Beenaben Acharya Senior party leaders announced Beenaben's name as the mayor.

Rajkot: Senior BJP corporator Beenaben Acharya was today appointed as the Mayor of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) for the remaining two-and-half years.

Acharya, a corporator of RMC's ward number 10, considered to be close to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, was appointed as the 20th mayor of Rajkot.

"Senior party leaders announced Beenaben's name as the mayor," Jaymon Upadhyay, whose term as mayor ended today, told media persons here today.

Uday Kangad has been appointed as the chairman of standing committee of RMC, while Ashwin Moliya named as the deputy mayor, Upadhyay added.

Meanwhile, Hasmukh Jethwa was appointed as the new mayor of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

While Karsan Karmur was appointed as the deputy mayor, Subhash Joshi was made chairman of JMC standing committee. 

