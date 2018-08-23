हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Acid attack survivors, transgenders in Mumbai collect aid for Kerala flood victims

In an attempt to help those affected by the devastating floods in Kerala, several acid attack survivors and transgenders in Mumbai collected relief materials by going to every doorstep in the city and accumulated nearly seven tonnes of aid.

In an attempt to help those affected by the devastating floods in Kerala, several acid attack survivors and transgenders in Mumbai collected relief materials by going to every doorstep in the city and accumulated nearly seven tonnes of aid.

This humanitarian initiative by Ample Mission, situated in Malad, involves a total of 18 acid victims and 9 transgender who worked together. The materials will be sent by road to Kerala by August 25.

Earlier this institution has provided 5 tonnes of essential material to the people of Kerala. It included biscuits, salt, large and small clothing articles, medicines, rice-lentils, many other food packets ready to eat, and bedsheets.

The founder of Ample Mission, Aneel Kashi Murarka said, "At various places in Mumbai such as Andheri, Dadar and Malad, they requested people to help those affected in Kerala. People helped them happily but sometimes they had to face troubles because of being seen in a different way in the society. But despite this, they did not give up."

A member of the foundation and also a transgender, Meena said, "When an acid survivor can understand the grief of the people of Kerala, why not others? They know the real meaning of the problem and so they want to help the people of Kerala. From the different corners of Mumbai, they went to people's home and collected all the materials they needed. Along with clothing, they also collected eatables."

