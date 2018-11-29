हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ACP Prem Ballabh commits suicide by jumping off Delhi Police headquarters

The 55-year-old ACP reportedly jumped from the 10th floor of the building located near ITO in Delhi.

ACP Prem Ballabh commits suicide by jumping off Delhi Police headquarters
Pic Courtesy: ANI

An Assistant Commissioner of Police rank official, Prem Ballabh, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Delhi Police headquarters building in the national capital. The 55-year-old ACP reportedly jumped from the 10th floor of the building located near ITO in Delhi.

The police official was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The cause of the ACP taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

News agency PTI reported that Ballabh was posted in crime and traffic unit of Delhi Police.

According to information on Delhi Police official website, Ballabh was in 2016 honoured with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

More details are awaited.

