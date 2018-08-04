Act against partymen: 3 JDU women write to Rabri Devi after Muzaffarpur sex scandal

PATNA: Three prominent women leaders of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United on Saturday wrote a scathing open letter to state's former chief minister Rabri Devi urging her to expel those involved in anti-social and immoral acts from her party RJD.

The JDU leaders' letter was in response to Tejashwi Yadav's open letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in which he had questioned the latter's ''criminal silence'' over the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

The open letter, which was written by three JD(U) women spokespersons Anjum Ara, Shweta Vishwas and Bharti Mehta, urged Rabri Devi not to give entry into her house several RJD figures who

have been chargesheeted for their alleged involvement in immoral trafficking case.



The letter urged Rabri Devi – mother of Tejashwi Yadav and wife of veteran Bihar politician Lalu Yadav – to expel Mani Prakash Yadav who has been jailed and chargesheeted in an immoral trafficking case.

Mani Prakash Yadav had served as PA of Tejashwi Yadav when he was Deputy CM in the Grand Alliance government.

The JD(U) spokespersons letter to Rabri Devi preceded a sit-in being staged by her son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi in connection with sexual abuse of minor girls in a state-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur.

In their letter, the JDU leaders also referred to a case registered against Mani Prakash Yadav with the Gandhi Maidan police station for allegedly indulging in immoral trafficking.

"Mani Yadav has not only been chargesheeted in the case but had been in jail too in the case," the letter said.

"You are a woman and has served as CM also. You can not only feel the pain and agony of a girl/woman but can also understand the duty of a mother," they said.

The three JD(U) spokespersons also alleged that Rabri Devi has failed in her duty to instill good qualities (sanskar) in her sons- Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

"The reality is that you could neither give good qualities of a politician (rajnaitik sanskar) to your sons nor could educate them on character building," the trio said in the letter.

Apart from the environment of the house, the environment of one's surroundings too has its impact on the upbringing of the children, the open letter said.

The letter also pointed to the fact that "some unidentified persons had attacked Tejashwi and Tej Pratap on January 1, 2008, for passing lewd remarks against girls on three different places - Ashoka hotel, Connaught Place and Mahrauli farmhouse - on the occasion of New Year bash."

But you did not control your sons, it added.

It has also been alleged in the letter that the "two brothers saw RJD legislator Raj Ballabh Yadav, who served jail term in a case of rape of a minor girl, visiting party chief Lalu Prasad's residence which had its deep and adverse impact on them."

Tejashwi Yadav had on Friday written an open letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his "criminal silence" on one of the world's most horrifying institutional mass rape case.

The RJD, backed by several parties is leading a demonstration at the Jantar Mantar over the Muzaffarpur scandal and demanding Nitish Kumar's resignation for the JDU government's alleged cover-up on the issue.

(With Agency inputs)