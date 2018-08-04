Activist Swami Agnivesh to approach Supreme Court over Jharkhand mob attack

Two weeks after he was assaulted allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers in Jharkhand's Pakur, social activist Swami Agnivesh said on Friday he will approach the Supreme Court and request for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as no investigation has yet started.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Agnivesh said that no enquiry nor any arrest has been made after the incident took place. He indicated that the matter is being brushed under the carpet and so he has no option but to go to the apex court.

He said, "It has been 15 days and no arrest has been made. There has been no investigation. It indicates that matter is being brushed under the carpet. I've no option but to go to Supreme Court and request for a SIT."

Agnivesh was thrashed on July 17 allegedly for his 'anti-Hindu' stance. "As soon as I came out of the venue, BJYM and ABVP activists attacked me without any provocation. They alleged that I was speaking against Hindus. I appealed to them (mob) to speak to me but they didn't listen. I thought Jharkhand was a peaceful state, but my views have changed after this incident," he had said.

Videos of the alleged attack show a large crowd beating him and his supporters. The attackers first shouted slogans and showed black flags and later thrashed him even as he fell on the ground and his aides did their best to protect him. The police reportedly detained 20 attackers.