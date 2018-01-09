Activists write on sanitary pads to protest 12% GST, demand waiver

A group of social workers in Gwalior have started a campaign to make women write on sanitary napkins to protest against 12% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on them.

The group encouraged women to write down their views on menstrual hygiene on sanitary napkins to mark their protest against it being placed under high GST slab.

Speaking about the campaign, one of the activists, Hari Mohan said that “instead of giving subsidy, it has been placed under luxury item".

“Women use things during their menstrual days which is fatal to them. Instead of giving subsidy, it has been placed under luxury item. So we started this campaign,” he said.

He further said that they aim to send 1000 pads to the Union government by March 3. The campaign was started on January 4.

Preeti Joshi, another social activist, pointed that “women in rural areas can’t spend Rs 100 on sanitary napkins”, adding that “this situation discourages them from using sanitary napkins all the more”.

She said that because of no napkins, the women end up falling prey to diseases.

“Free napkin, at least GST free napkins, must reach women,” she added.