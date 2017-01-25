Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 10:24
Pic courtsey: ANI
New Delhi: Actor Rimi Sen on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Soon after joining the BJP, Sen hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Not only me but the entire nation is inspired by Prime Minister Modi. I will go wherever the party needs me. The government has given us a responsibility and we will fulfill it,” Sen told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Bhojpuri actress and model Kashish Khan also joined the party.
Rimi Sen's last stint was reality show Bigg Boss in 2015.
She has acted with some of the leading stars including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar.
First Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 10:24
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore
- WATCH: Kiwi batsman Neil Wagner given run-out despite reaching crease before ball hit the stumps