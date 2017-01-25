Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Actor Rimi Sen on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Soon after joining the BJP, Sen hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Not only me but the entire nation is inspired by Prime Minister Modi. I will go wherever the party needs me. The government has given us a responsibility and we will fulfill it,” Sen told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Bhojpuri actress and model Kashish Khan also joined the party.

Rimi Sen's last stint was reality show Bigg Boss in 2015.

She has acted with some of the leading stars including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar.