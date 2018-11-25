हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ambereesh

Actor-turned-politician Ambareesh dies

  Film star-turned-politician MH Ambareesh died at a private hospital here on Saturday, according to official sources and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. He was 66.

Image Courtesy: ANI

BENGALURU:  Film star-turned-politician MH Ambareesh died at a private hospital here on Saturday, according to official sources and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. He was 66.

Ambareesh was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of a breathing-related issue, sources said.

The former Union minister has acted in over 200 films and served as the Karnataka minister of housing in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. 

He was an MLA with the Indian National Congress party, winning the assembly election of the Mandya constituency.

He served as Minister of Housing, Karnataka Government in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from May 2013 to June 2016.

