Actress Rimi Sen joins BJP ahead of assembly elections
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 18:28
New Delhi: Bollywood actress and film producer Rimi Sen joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
Sen joined the party in presence of BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.
It is to be noted that assembly elections are due in five states this year -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.
Details awaited.
First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 18:28
