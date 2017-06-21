Additional flights on India-Qatar route will start shortly: Government

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said that additional flights on the India-Qatar route will start shortly.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the new flights will be operated by Air India and Jet Airways.

Accordingly, Air India Express will operate the Trivandrum-Doha flight from June 25 to July 8, 2017.

Subsequently, Jet Airways will fly the Mumbai-Doha-Mumbai route from June 22.

Currently, three domestic airlines -- Jet Airways, IndiGo and Air India Express operate flights from several destinations in India to Doha.