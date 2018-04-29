Adityanath, Akhilesh announce rewards for students who topped class 10, class 12 UP board exams

Both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former CM Akhilesh Yadav have promised reward for students who topped the Uttar Pradesh class 10 and class 12 board examination. While the Samajwadi Party leader has announced that he will give laptops to top 11 performers, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman has declared that students who secured top 10 ranks would be felicitated.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Congratulations to all parents and students who passed the UP board examinations. We will provide laptops to those who have appeared in top 11 in the merit list of high school and inter examination to encourage them”.

यूपी बोर्ड में उत्तीर्ण हुए सभी छात्र-छात्राओं और उनके अभिभावकों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई! हाईस्कूल और इंटर दोनों परीक्षाओं में मेरिट लिस्ट में जो सर्वप्रथम 11-11 छात्र-छात्राएं आये हैं, हम उन्हें अपनी तरफ़ से लैपटॉप देकर उनका उत्साहवर्धन करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/8SFi78cdot — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 29, 2018

Adityanath, in his tweet, pointed that the examinations were conducted without any instance of cheating. He congratulated the students who performed well despite cheating-free examinations and wish them luck for their future. He further said, “I will felicitate top 10 students who made to the merit list”.

The results of class 10 and class 12 board examinations were declared by Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The UP 10th Board Exam (High School) examinations were held from February 6, 2018 to February 22, 2018, wherein girls performed better than boys.

Allahabad resident Anjali Verma topped the Class 10 UP Board exams with 96.33 per cent marks. Anjali secured 578 out of 600 marks in the exams, the results of which were announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)/Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP) on Sunday. Yashasvi has bagged the number 2 spot with 94.50 per cent marks. Yashaswi is a student of BMIC Fatehpur. The third spot on the chart is shared by Vinay Kumar Verma from Sitapur and Sunny Verma from Gonda. Both the third position holders secured the 94.17 per cent marks.

The total pass percentage in the exams is 75.16 per cent with girls outscoring boys with a pass percentage of 78.81% while boys secured 72.27 per cent marks.