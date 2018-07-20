हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath government transfers 11 Uttar Pradesh IAS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government made changes in the responsibilities of and transferred 11 Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) on Thursday. 

Adityanath government transfers 11 Uttar Pradesh IAS officers
Image Courtesy: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government made changes in the responsibilities of and transferred 11 Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) on Thursday. 

Following are the officers who have been given new posts:

Senior IAS officer Rama Raman, who held the position of Commissioner and Director -- Handloom and Textile, was given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Silk Handloom and Textile Department. The responsibility of Silk Textile and Handloom Department has been withdrawn from IAS Rajesh Kumar Singh, who now remains the Principal Secretary, Establishment and Industrial Development.

Monika S. Garg is given the additional charge of the Special Executive Officer, Noida. She has previously been the Principal Secretary, Child Development and Revenue Department.

Secretary Panchayatiraj Sharda Singh was appointed as the Commissioner for Chakbandi, Uttar Pradesh. 

Sandeep Kumar, who was appointed as the Chief Development Officer for Badayun in April 2018 transferred to Sitapur. He remains on the same post.

Om Prakash Rai, who previously held the position of Registrar at Uttar Pradesh Technical University, Lucknow was now made Vice-Chancellor of Ayodhya-Faizabad Development Authority.

Apart from being the Vice Chairman for Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority, IAS Nagendra Pratap is now appointed as the CEO of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

Sukhlal Bharti, Special Secretary Handloom and Textile Department, was posted as Deputy Chairman for Saharanpur Development Authority.

C. Indumati was posted as Special Secretary Tourism and Managing Director State for Tourism Development Corporation. She was also made Additional Chief Project Director for World Bank

Project Tourism. She has previously been holding the position of Special Secretary, Child Development and Protection Department. 

Special Secretary for Labor Department, Sangeeta Singh was constituted as Chief Executive Officer for National Health Insurance Scheme.

Andre Wamsey, Special Secretary, Information Technology and Electronics Department was posted as Additional Registrar Banking.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshIAS transferIAS officers transferredUP IASYogi Adityanath

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close