Admit card with photograph of Amitabh Bachchan issued by UP university

An admit card with a photograph of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been issued by one university in Uttar Pradesh. According to news agency ANI, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad issued the admit card to a student of Bachelor of Education (B Ed).

The university issued the admit card to a B Ed student of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing concern over the goof up by the university administration, the student said, “I had filled up the form with my picture. I am worried as the mark sheet might be issued with Amitabh Bachchan ji's picture.”

The college, however, said that the student himself or the internet café from where he filled up the examination form might have committed the error. A senior official of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya, G Mishra, further said that the student would face no problem in appearing the examination.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mishra said, “There's a probability that he or the internet cafe from where he filled up form committed the error. He is giving his exams. We have informed the principal of exam centre. Efforts will be made that a correct mark sheet is issued.”

In April, a student in Bihar was issued an admit card for her science examination with the photograph of a woman wearing a bikini. According to reports, the admit card was issued by Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga in Bihar.

The Home Science Honours student had taken up the issue with authorities and demanded that a new admit be issued in her name with the corrected picture.

While her college had passed the buck to university, the Examination Controller had said that he had passed immediate orders for the replacement of the admit card with the photograph of the candidate. A written explanation was also been sought from the agency that printed the admit card.