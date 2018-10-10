हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aero India 2019 official website launched for registration: All you need to know

Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry.

New Delhi: India will host the 12th edition of 'Aero India 2019' at an Air Force Station in Bengaluru's Yelahanka from February 20 to February 24, 2019. A newly designed website has been launched on Wednesday for the event (https://aeroindia.gov.in) for registration of exhibitors and visitors.

This five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries with public air shows. Besides global leaders and big investors in aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think-tanks from across the world.

Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. Besides giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry it would further the cause of Make in India.

In Aero India, close to 500 companies both Indian and Foreign companies are expected to participate.

The official portal facilitated payment of registration fee online and thereafter book space/stall of their choice at the venue through the portal. Business visitors would also be able to purchase tickets on the portal by paying the required fee online.

The Aero India website has been integrated with multi-currency Payment Gateway where Indian companies would be able to pay in Indian Rupees using Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI/NEFT/RTGS and foreign companies would be able to pay in US dollars using credit card/debit card. The registration of media representatives will be opened shortly.

The website will be hosting latest information about the various events like seminars, CEO’s Round Table, etc. to be held during the Aero India 2019 show and other important information to facilitate the exhibitors and visitors to plan their trip for the show.

