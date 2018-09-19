हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Afghanistan

Afghan Ambassador to India Shaida Abdali resigns from post

Abdali said that India not only gave him a home feeling but also added a wealth of knowledge and a plethora of experience.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Afghanistan Ambassador to India Shaida Abdali on Wednesday submitted a resignation from his post. He made the announcement on Twitter Calling his decision 'a tough but an appealing' one, Abdali announced his step-down in a series of tweets.

"Stepping Down - A tough but an appealing decision: On a high note ending a successful visit of HE the Afghan President in India, I resigned today as the Afghan Ambassador to India. Serving in India for more than six years was indeed a great honour and privilege," he said.

He further said that India not only gave him a home feeling but also added a wealth of knowledge and a plethora of experience.

"India not only gave me a home feeling but added a wealth of knowledge and plethora of experience to my over 2 decades long political career. The exceptional warmth, hospitality and friendship extended to me during my tenure will remain a hallmark in my political career," he tweeted.

Abdali expressed gratitude to the Indian people and the government. "Serving my country for years in India, I felt the need to return and serve my country from within. During my tenure, I have had the honor of witnessing our relations going from strength to strength," he wrote.

In another tweet, he said, "The limits to our exceptional relationship is only Sky and I wish my successor all the best and success in this extremely important endeavor. Long Live India - Afghanistan Friendship!"

Sources in the Afghanistan Embassy confirmed that Abdali will be moving back to Kabul.

(With inputs from agencies)

