close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Africans held with cocaine worth Rs 40 crore in Delhi

"The 4-kg drugs consignment is suspected to be cocaine and is worth Rs 40 crore in the international market," a senior officer said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 18:33

New Delhi: Two Africans, including a Tanzanian woman, have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here after drugs worth Rs 40 crore were allegedly seized from them, officials said on Thursday.

Officials in the central anti-narcotics agency said the other person arrested in the case is a Nigerian man, identified as Augustin (33).

They said the two were apprehended yesterday after the Delhi zonal unit of the NCB first nabbed the woman, Tanzanian national Beatrice K Ndyetabula (40), from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.

They said the woman landed in Delhi from Mumbai and when she was intercepted and frisked in the terminal area, 27 ribbon rolls concealing 4-kg of cocaine powder were recovered from her hand baggage.

She had arrived in Mumbai early yesterday from Kenya and the alleged drugs consignment was to be handed over to the Nigerian man in the national capital, they said.

The lady was purposefully allowed to hand over the consignment to the Nigerian man at a Delhi metro station, where he too was apprehended, they added.

"The 4-kg drugs consignment is suspected to be cocaine and is worth Rs 40 crore in the international market," a senior officer said.

"The two have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and their links are being probed," NCB Zonal Director (Delhi) Madho Singh said.

TAGS

DelhiMumbaiAfricanCocaineArrestNarcotics Control BureauKenya

From Zee News

MSI expects 15% market share in gaming laptop by 2018-end
Gadgets

MSI expects 15% market share in gaming laptop by 2018-end

India

BJP tops ADR list, received Rs 705 crore donations in last...

Hungry shark takes a huge leap out of water to catch fish, stuns fishing groups
Environment

Hungry shark takes a huge leap out of water to catch fish,...

Pakistan&#039;s top anti-corruption body summons Nawaz Sharif, sons
WorldAsia

Pakistan's top anti-corruption body summons Nawaz Shar...

Mars 2020 rover to use smart techniques to find signs of life
Space

Mars 2020 rover to use smart techniques to find signs of li...

Pakistan slams US blacklisting of Kashmir &#039;terror&#039; group
WorldAsia

Pakistan slams US blacklisting of Kashmir 'terror...

Tamil NaduEducation

SC puts on hold counselling for medical courses in Tamil Na...

Russia warns of risk of &#039;point of no return&#039; on North Korea, urges restraint
World

Russia warns of risk of 'point of no return' on N...

Video of Indian, Pakistani national anthem sung together wins heart, goes viral
India

Video of Indian, Pakistani national anthem sung together wi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Blue Whale Challenge: Government has failed to rein in the online suicide game

Hit China where it hurts most

Blue Whale Challenge needs to be tackled at national level

DNA Edit | The deadly killer: The Gorakhpur tragedy ought to be the last of its kind

Triple talaq to federalism, clear path is laid out