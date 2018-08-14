हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DMK

After Alagiri's 'rebellion' at Karuna's grave, DMK likely to discuss Stalin's elevation on Tuesday

MK Stalin was elevated as DMK working president last January.

After Alagiri's 'rebellion' at Karuna's grave, DMK likely to discuss Stalin's elevation on Tuesday

Chennai: Days after party patriarch M Karunanidhi's death, the DMK will hold an Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday to condole his death. The party meet will start at 10 am at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' based in Chennai.

A release issued by party general secretary K Anbazhagan said that the agenda of the meeting is to condole the death of party chief Karunanidhi who died at 94 on August 7 after battling for life at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

Admitted to the hospital on July 18, the Tamil Nadu strongman, popularly known as Kalaignar, breathed his last at 6.10 pm on August 7, according to a press release by Kauvery Hospital

Asked if no other issue would be taken up at the meet, he said, "A condolence resolution will be adopted and other than that, there is nothing on the agenda now... a date for holding the general council meet may be considered and announced."

DMK sources said that the party is also expected to elevate its working president M K Stalin, son of Karunanidhi, as DMK party chief and a general council meeting is likely to move a resolution facilitating it.

Stalin was elevated as DMK working president last January.

Since then he has been at the helm of the party affairs as Karunanidhi was ill since October 2016. Stalin was party treasurer at the time of his elevation.

The key meeting comes just a day after Stalin's elder brother MK Alagiri visited Karunanidhi's grave at Marina beach and declared that the "real DMK cadres" were with him and not with Stalin. Hitting out at Stalin, the Madurai strongman said that though his brother was the working president of the DMK, but he was not working for the party.

(With inputs from agencies)

