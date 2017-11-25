After Allah, you are our last hope, Pakistani national tells Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday assured a medical visa to yet another Pakistani national who said that "after Allah you are our last hope".

"India will not belie your hope. We will issue the visa immediately," Sushma Swaraj tweeted in response to a request from Shahzaib Iqbal from Lahore who said that a medical visa was required for the liver transplant of his cousin.

"After ALLAH you are our last hope, kindly allow islamabad embassy (meaning Indian High Commission) to issue us medical visa," Iqbal said in his Tweeter request.

@SushmaSwaraj Greetings..!!! With due respect as a pakistani i request you to allow us for Liver Transplant Medical Visa.. My cousin is in serious condition suffering from Liver Cancer.. After ALLAH you are our last hope.. kindly allow islamabad embassy to issue us medical visa. — Shahzaib Iqbal (@ShahveerRajput) November 24, 2017

India will not belie your hope. We will issue the visa immediately. @IndiainPakistan https://t.co/XMGaNrA5i6 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 25, 2017

Swaraj also assured medical visas to two other Pakistani nationals seeking medical visas.

"Yes. We will give you the medical visa," she said in response to a request from Sajida Baksh who said that she underwent a liver transplant but developed complications and now needed urgent follow-up.

The EAM also assured a visa to Kishwar Sultana who is awaiting liver transplant in a hospital in Noida.

On Independence Day 2017, the Ministry of External Affairs had announced that India would provide medical visas to all bonafide Pakistani patients.

(With IANS inputs)