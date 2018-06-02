हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arbaaz Khan

During the interrogation on Saturday, Sonu Jalan told interrogators that he met Arbaaz Khan through an ex-inspector of Mumbai Police. 

After Arbaaz Khan, Vindu Dara Singh may also be summoned for probe in alleged IPL betting case

MUMBAI: The investigation into the betting case in the Indian Premier League seems to be getting murkier. As per Zee News sources, the police is likely to widen the net and make interrogate more people from the film industry. During the interrogation on Saturday, Sonu Jalan told interrogators that he met Arbaaz Khan through an ex-inspector of Mumbai Police. After a long-time friendship with Sonu Malad, Arbaaz Khan reportedly introduced him to other Bollywood celebrities who wanted to place bets with him. 

It is also being said that the bookies had once organised a big party after winning a huge amount in betting during IPL which was attended by Arbaaz and other celebrities. 

Sources are also saying that after Arbaaz, Thane Police may also summon Vindoo Dara Singh. Sonu Malad is likely to have told interrogators that he met Vindu twice with his aide Prem Taneja. Taneja is also a bookie who was arrested along with Vindoo by Mumbai Crime Branch in IPL fixing and betting case.

Thane Police has learnt that Vindu placed bets with Sonu Malad through Taneja. Vindu was also betting on behalf of Gurunath Maiyappan, ex-team principal of CSK. Vindu and Maiyappan had also lost money in betting. Sources say Maiyappan had lost up to Rs 1 crore in a match. 

During the questioning on Saturday, sources say Arbaaz has reportedly admitted to placing bets in six matches in the IPL. It is also being said that his ex-wife Malaika Arora knew about his habits and it was one of the reasons why the two got separated. 

As per sources, Arbaaz was brought face to face on Saturday with Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, who is believed to be one of the top bookies in the country. The two were reportedly quizzed together for nearly seven minutes.  

The Thane Police had summoned Arbaaz in the wake of Sonu's arrest. The IPL betting racket was busted on May 15 by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police's crime branch with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Sonu Jalan.

It has been reported that Sonu used to blackmail Arbaaz over a video. The police are likely to have questioned Arbaaz over the details and whereabouts of the video too.

After the arrest of four people, the police during the investigation had established a "connection" between Jalan and Arbaaz, said Senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma, head of the AEC. 

Arbaaz had allegedly lost Rs 2.80 crore in betting to Jalan and was not paying the amount, following which the bookie had threatened the actor, the official said citing the interrogation of the arrested accused.

Jalan allegedly ran his betting racket from Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra. Jalan has been arrested in connection with the case under sections 420,465,468,471rw 34 of the IPC, section 4(A),5 of the Gambling Act and also IT Act 66A registered in the Dombilivi police station.

(With inputs from Rakesh Trivedi)

