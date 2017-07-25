close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

After Aulakh, BJP's Raj Bala wants Azam's varsity guest house

BJP MLA Raj Bala has claimed there was no "central place" in her constituency for such meetings, so the guest house be alloted to her in "public interest" and in the "best interest of democracy".

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 16:50

Rampur: After Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, BJP MLA Raj Bala has demanded the guest house of the Jauhar University, whose Chancellor is Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, be alloted to her in "public interest".

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Milak MLA has said, she could use the guest house, "erected with government funds", to meet people and hear their grievances.

She has claimed there was no "central place" in her constituency for such meetings, so the guest house be alloted to her in "public interest" and in the "best interest of democracy".

Earlier, Aulakh had said he would hold Janta Darbars at the guest house as it "has been erected with government funds amounting to about Rs. 200 crore".

Khan had reacted sharply threatening to blow up the guest house if anyone tried to hold such meet there.

City magistrate Om Prakash said the administration has been directed to submit a report on the issue.

TAGS

Uttar PradeshBaldev Singh AulakhBJPRaj BalaSamajwadi PartyAzam Khanconstituency

From Zee News

India

'NCERT books to be available for all schools soon...

WorldAsia

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit to retire e...

West Bengal

'No detention policy in schools up to states'

Uttar Pradesh

NIA arrests two from Uttar Pradesh in terror funding case

Amid Doklam stand-off, Army Vice Chief warns &#039;China bound to be a future threat to India&#039;
India

Amid Doklam stand-off, Army Vice Chief warns 'China bo...

India

2,753 security personnel killed in Naxal-hit states in 20 y...

Death toll in Taliban suicide attack in Lahore rises to 27
WorldAsia

Death toll in Taliban suicide attack in Lahore rises to 27

KeralaIndia

We have no role in medical scam: BJP

West BengalIndia

Ban on internet in Darjeeling to continue

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Is Dina Nath Batra trying to ‘engineer’ education?

Accessibility will help catalyze Indian hockey's reach

The road to a safer future

DNA Edit: No langar, please, but increase soldiers’ Ration Money Allowance

Sardar Sarovar project comes at too high a cost for citizens