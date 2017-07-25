After Aulakh, BJP's Raj Bala wants Azam's varsity guest house

Rampur: After Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, BJP MLA Raj Bala has demanded the guest house of the Jauhar University, whose Chancellor is Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, be alloted to her in "public interest".

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Milak MLA has said, she could use the guest house, "erected with government funds", to meet people and hear their grievances.

She has claimed there was no "central place" in her constituency for such meetings, so the guest house be alloted to her in "public interest" and in the "best interest of democracy".

Earlier, Aulakh had said he would hold Janta Darbars at the guest house as it "has been erected with government funds amounting to about Rs. 200 crore".

Khan had reacted sharply threatening to blow up the guest house if anyone tried to hold such meet there.

City magistrate Om Prakash said the administration has been directed to submit a report on the issue.