Shatrughan Sinha launches another attack on PM Narendra Modi

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday launched yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a statement made by the latter on Diwali milan.

The actor- politician posted a series of tweets targeting the Prime Minister, quoting his statement – “Some of our own people are not on the same page”.

He asked PM Modi as to what efforts have been made to find out why those leaders were not on the same page.

At Diwali Milan, PM @narendramodi stated that “SOME of our own people are not on the same page".My humble submission! Has somebody tried 1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 31, 2017

...to find out why “some” of the best intellectuals/experts/ professionals/popular politicians & mass leaders are on a different page..2>3 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 31, 2017

Urging the BJP leadership to go for “introspection”, he tweeted, “What sincere efforts are being made by people in power for those “some”? Or is it – just leave them after utilizing.”

Needs introspection - What sincere efforts are being made by people in power for those “some”? Or is it - just leave them after utilizing3>4 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 31, 2017

Sinha also referred to the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, saying that the party should see the “writing on the wall” and “make amends”.

....them - on some pretext or the other??

It is never too late to make amends - especially in the wake of Gujarat & HP elections...4>5 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 31, 2017

Seeing the writing on the wall, we must go for damage control soon, ‘sooner the better’... Jai BJP, Jai Hind!! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 31, 2017

On Monday, the actor had extended his support to Tamil film ‘Mersal’, which has been in controversy over actor Vijay’s dialogues on Goods and Services Tax (GST) and PM Modi’s ambitious Digital India programme. He said that people must support the movie and not remain defensive about the "perfectly legitimate issue".

"Why are we so defensive about a perfectly legitimate issue that has been raised in the Tamil film regarding healthcare and the GST? As entertainers and actors with powerful voices we have a certain duty towards the public to make them aware of socio-political issues," Sinha, who's a BJP member of Parliament from Patna, said.

He added: "Why is it such a crime if Vijay who is a very powerful Tamil actor, reminds us that the poor in our country desperately need healthcare?"

However, Sinha also said that the protestors of the movie don't represent the BJP's official view.

"Has anyone heard the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) or any of the top leaders commenting on the issue? It is only some elements in our party who are eager to prove that they are more loyal than the others," Sinha said.

"They are the ones jumping in to attack this perfectly harmless and very significant point raised in the film. Instead of attacking Vijay and questioning his credentials we should all take his words seriously and work towards improving healthcare in our country," he added.

Sinha feels there is no harm in pulling up the government for mistakes.

"We should gracefully accept that demonetisation was a mistake. I was one of the first to point it out that it was not right. So many have lost their jobs, all their savings. Likewise perhaps even the GST is not what it was meant to be," he said.