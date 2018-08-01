After Bofors gaffe, National Herald publishes survey saying BJP will crush Congress in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

A pre-poll survey in Madhya Pradesh has said that it will be difficult for the Congress party to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if there is no alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The findings of the pre-poll survey conducted by Tamil Nadu-based Spick Media was published by National Herald.

As per the findings of the survey, if Rahul Gandhi-led Congress and Mayawati-led BSP fail to strike an alliance in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP will easily sail through the polls, expected later this year, and retain power in the state.

In such condition, the BJP is likely to get a comfortable majority with 147 seats in the 230-member Assembly. The Congress is expected to emerge as the second largest party with just 73 seats while the BSP and others would bag the rest.

However, the situation changes, though not completely, in case the Congress and the BSP go into the polls hand-in-hand. A Congress-BSP combine is likely to win 103 seats, which is 12 short of majority. The BJP is in that case expected to win 126 seats, still getting the required number of seats for government formation.

Spick Media also conducted a pre-poll survey for the next Lok Sabha elections, expected in 2019. As per the findings, the BJP will go down from current 26 seats to 16 seats in case of an alliance between the Congress and the BSP, which is likely to win 13.

The BJP is, however, in a comfortable position if the opposition parties fail to form an alliance, with expected win on 19 seats. The Congress and the BSP are expected to get 7 and 1 seats, respectively.

The report, which does not spell any good news for the Congress, comes after the party mouthpiece recently compared the Rafale deal with Bofors scam. A report in National Herald referred to Rafale deal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bofors.