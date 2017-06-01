After Burhan Wani, Sabzar Bhatt, Indian Army goes after these A, A++ terrorists

Jammu: After eliminating local Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani last year and his successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, the Indian Army is believed to be collecting actionable input against several other active members of the Pakistan-backed terror outfits operative in Kashmir.

Four days after killing Hizbul Mujahideen’s Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in a fierce gunfight in South Kashmir's Tral, the hotbed of insurgency, the Army has now released the names of over a dozen dreaded terrorists it is now looking for.

The list carries the names and pictures of the militants along with the areas they are active in and the strikes carried out by them. Names of outfits and the militants’ ranks have also been shared.

The militants have been put in two categories : A and A++.

According to credible sources, Abu Dujana, Mohd Yasin Ittoo, Zakir Musa, Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Abu Hamas, Altaf Dar, LeT commander Junaid Mattoo are among twelve terrorists, who are high on Indian Army's ''most wanted'' list.

Here's the brief description about some of the most wanted terrorists:-

Indian Army has released a list of 12 most-wanted terrorists active in J&K including Lashkar commanders Abu Dujana and Bashir Wani pic.twitter.com/8eYR7Ri1ax — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

Abu Dujana

Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) chief operations commander Abu Dujana is a most wanted terrorist carrying over Rs 15 lakh bounty on his head. Operating in the Kashmir Valley since last five years, Dujana replaced LeT operational commander and Udhampur attack mastermind Abu Qasim after he was killed by security forces in October 2015.

Believed to be originally hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, Dujana has been mastermind of most of the attacks on security forces in south Kashmir.

Operating mostly in Pulwama district, Abu Dujana is also the mastermind of Pampore terror attack that killed eight CRPF men last year. Last year, Dujana had made several public appearances during protest rallies in south Kashmir. He had also made appearances during the last rites of Hizbul Commander Burhan Wani at Tral.

Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo

Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo is most likely to take over as the new Hizbul commander in the Kashmir Valley and the killing of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat. He is one of the oldest militants of Hizbul Mujahideen. Unlike the previous commander, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, Riyaz Naikoo is technology savvy. The terrorist group may appoint him as commander to use his abilities to galvanize support for terrorism through social media networks. He carries a bounty of Rs twelve lakh on his head.

A native of Durbug in Awantipora district, Naikoo is considered to be a moderate among the radical Hizbul Mujahideen militants. He had released a video last year saying that he would welcome the return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir.

Riyaz Naikoo’s close associates Altaf Kachroo and Saddam Padder are also the local men, who are wanted by the Indian Army.

Junaid Matoo

Junaid Mattoo is currently the chief of the Lashkar-e-Toiba in South Kashmir. Educated and tech savvy, Mattoo is being closely watched by the Intelligence Bureau. Hailing from Kashmir’s Kulgam town, Matoo was first seen in action when on June 4 a group of militants attacked a police station in Anantnag. He was also behind the attack on the BSF bus on June 3 in which 3 personnel were killed and seven others injured. The attack was carried out on the Jammu National Highway. Matoo carries a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Mohd Yasin Ittoo alias Mansoor

-District Commander, HM Badgam.

-Resident of Chadoora, Badgam.

-Recruited on 6 Dec 2015.

-Category A

Zakir Rashid Bhatt alias Musa

-HM divisional commander, South Kashmir

-Resident of Noorpura Awantipore

-Recruited in July 2013.

-Category A++

Zeenat-UL-Islam alias Alkama

-LET Resident of Sugan Zanipura, Shopian.

-Recruited on November 17, 2015.

Abu Hamas

-JeM Divisional Commander.

-Resident of Pakistan.

-Active since 2016.

-Category A++

Wasim AH alias Osama

-LET commander, Shopian.

-Resident of Hef Shirmal, Shopian

-Recruited on March 28, 2014.

-Category A++.

-Part of Burhan Wani Group, alive.

Showkat AH Tak alias Huzaifa

-Let District commander, Pulwama.

-Resident of Panzgam, Awantipore.

-Recruited on October 17, 2011.

-Category A++

Atlaf AH Dar alias Kachroo

-HM, District Commander Kulgam.

-Resident of Hawara, Kulgam

-Recruited on 2006.

-Category A++

Bashir AH Wani alias Lashkar

-LET district commander, Anantnag.

-Resident of Sopshali Kokernag.

-Recruited on October 2, 2

-Category A++