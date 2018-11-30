हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

After calling for BRICS unity, PM Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in an informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of G20 summit in Argentina.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MEAIndia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for unity among developing nations of the world - especially members of BRICS - at international forums. He later met with other G20 leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

 

 

PM Modi is in Buenos Aires in Argentina for the G20 summit where an informal meeting of BRICS leaders was held on the sidelines. Highlighting the need to work closely towards common interests, he stressed on the need for unity among developing nations of the world. "We have to talk in one voice for the interest of developing nations in the United Nations and other multilateral organizations. This is the reason we have come together for BRICS" he said.

PM Modi also said that terrorism, radicalism and financial crimes are the biggest threats facing the world today, before proceeding for a meeting with Chinese premier Xi Jinping where both leaders underlined the need for even closer bilateral ties.

Among the other leaders that PM Modi met through the day were Trump with whom he shook hands, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dutch PM Mark Rutte and UK PM Theresa May.

