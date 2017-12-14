After days of Gujarat campaign, Rahul Gandhi heads to Kerala

After days of intense campaigning for Gujarat Assembly elections, Congress party president-elect Rahul Gandhi is now slated to visit Kerala and Tamil Nadu where he will go to areas affected by cyclone Ockhi.

During his visit to the southern state, the Congress leader is expected to visit Poonthura, Vizhinjam, Thaikkad and Palayam in Kerala. He is also slated to visit Chinnathurai, a small village in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted that he was at the Thiruvananthapuram airport to receive the leader, who is set to officially take over as Congress president on Saturday.

The visit to the southern states by the Congress leader comes after his extensive campaign in Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections in the state. He addressed a number of rallies and also triggered war of words between the Congress and the BJP over his visits to several temples across Gujarat.