After defending Talwars in Aarushi murder case, this lawyer will defend minor accused in Ryan case

NEW DELHI: The lawyer, who defended dentist-couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder trial of their daughter Aarushi, will now be defending the teen accused of killing seven-year-old Pradhyumn from Gurgaon's Ryan International School.

Pradhyumn Thakur, a Class 2 student, was found dead with his throat slit outside a washroom inside the school premises.

As per media reports, the Ryan murder case took similar turns with the Aarushi murder case where the 14-year-old was found dead at her Noida residence in 2008.