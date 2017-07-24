close

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 15:29
After demitting Rashtrapati Bhavan, Pranab Mukherjee to occupy heritage bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi: After demitting the Rashtrapati Bhavan, outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee's new residence will be 10, Rajaji Marg bungalow – an eight-room, two-storey villa.

The 11,776-sq-ft building has a library and reading space.

An iconic heritage bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi with sloping red-tiled roof and chimneys has been given a fresh coat of paint and its wide lawns and gardens have been spruced up.

The two-storey house had been the retirement home of the former President APJ Abdul Kalam till his death in 2015.

After that, Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma had been living there.

The BJP MP has now shifted to 10 Akbar Road.

Mukherjee will be moving out of the sprawling presidential palace atop Raisina Hill to his new home on July 25 after the incoming President is ceremonially welcomed to Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official said. 

President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will then escort Mukherjee to his new home.

A retired India President is entitled to rent-free accommodation anywhere in the country with free water and power supply as per the President’s Pension Rules, 1962.

Rajaji Marg was earlier known as King George Avenue (named after British monarch King George V). After Independence, it was renamed after C Rajgopalachari, who was fondly called Rajaji.

