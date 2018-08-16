हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

After demonetisation disaster, now Rupee slide: Mamata Banerjee on depreciating currency

The rupee on Thursday slumped 43 paise against the dollar to trade at a life-time low of 70.32 on strong demand for the US currency. 

After demonetisation disaster, now Rupee slide: Mamata Banerjee on depreciating currency

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over the fall of the rupee after the Indian currency hit a new low on Thursday. "After demonetisation disaster and now Rupee slide, informal sector and small businesses will be further killed. Farmer distress will be compounded," she tweeted.

"Rupee crashes to its lowest ever. We are very concerned. Oil imports bill will now jump. Prices for vegetables will go up," she added. 

Raising an alarm she said, "Time is running out. The writing is on the wall!! #RupeeCrash".

The rupee on Thursday slumped 43 paise against the dollar to trade at a life-time low of 70.32 on strong demand for the US currency. 

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalRupeeRupee Vs dollar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close