After depiction of Nitish Kumar as Ravana, Tejashwi Yadav disapproves of posters

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that he does not support posters depicting him as lord Ram and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as Ravana. The Yadav scion, however, added that the development calls for Nitish Kumar to introspect.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly said that the Janata Dal United (JDU) chief should think about the promises he has allegedly broken, reiterating that people are angry with him.

Tweeting in Hindi, the Yadav scion said, “I do not support such photographs, but at the same time Nitish ji will have to think as to why people are so angry with him. What is the reason? He will have to listen to his inner voice and introspect about whatever promises he has broken. He needs to think about the anger of people.”

This came after the RJD officially clarified that the posters were not put up to belittle the Chief Minister.

The posters, bearing the signature and image of RJD leader Anand Yadav, who is said to be associated with the party's disaster management cell, were put up at the state headquarters in Birchand Patel Marg and in front of Tejashwi Yadav's official residence on Circular Road, a stone's throw away from the chief minister's house.

The posters were also inscribed with a slogan in Hindi, borrowing a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, "Whenever Ravana has committed atrocities, a Rama has incarnated". The words 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra' were displayed in bold font on the posters, which were an obvious appeal to the people to support Tejashwi Yadav on the next leg of his public interaction programme, scheduled to begin later this month.

Besides the ruling JDU, RJD’s ally Congress party also criticised the posters.

JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that Nitish Kumar had acquired goodwill over his tenure as Bihar Chief Minister, challenging the RJD to "get a referendum as to who is Ravana in the eyes of the people of Bihar and who is Ram".