After embarrassment, Congress tweets new survey on Sushma Swaraj, asks her to retweet now

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to attack Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Congress had last week faced a major embarrassment on social media. It had tweeted a survey with an aim to hold Swaraj responsible for the death of 39 Indians in Iraq. However, the move had backfired when the Minister herself retweeted the poll and the results were hugely tilted in her favour.

Learning from its mistakes, the Congress posted another survey on Swaraj on Thursday and asked her to retweet it now. The question for the new survey is: "Which of these two is Sushma Swaraj's biggest failure? #IndiaSpeaks". The two options available for users are - '39 Indians killed in Iraq', 'Unresolved Doklam dispute'.

Since many people didn't quite get the previous poll, this one should make things explicitly clear. Dear @SushmaSwaraj M'am, feel free to retweet. https://t.co/vCNuCfyO4Q — Congress (@INCIndia) March 29, 2018

Posting the question, the Congress said: "Since many people didn't quite get the previous poll, this one should make things explicitly clear. Dear @SushmaSwaraj M'am, feel free to retweet."

The question that Congress had asked on March 25 was: "Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj's biggest failure as foreign minister?" While 25 per cent had voted 'Yes', a massive 76 per cent had voted 'No'.

Congress had faced a backlash with several people accusing the party of playing politics using the name of the dead. As many as 40 Indians were abducted by ISIS in June 2015 from Mosul in Iraq but one of them escaped by posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh, Swaraj had said in Rajya Sabha. The remaining 39 Indians were taken to Badoosh and killed. The party had even moved a moved a privilege motion against her stating that she had misled Parliament.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the handling of the issue of death of Indians in Iraq as well as over tensions with China in Doklam.