IAF

After Exercise Pitch Black, IAF C-17 & Su-30MKI in Malaysia for first ever bilateral air exercise with RAAF

The IAF contingent which landed at the Subang Air Base in Malaysia comprises of C-17, C-130 and Su-30 aircraft.

The Indian Air Force is gearing up for its first ever bilateral air exercise with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) after the completion of Exercise Pitch Black in Australia on August 18. The exercise in Malaysia will be called Ex Elang Shakti, however, there is no official announcement about the program so far. 

The IAF contingent which landed at the Subang Air Base in Malaysia comprises of C-17, C-130 and Su-30 aircraft. The IAF's contingent is scheduled to depart for India after the completion of the exercise on August 23.

The IAF had earlier said that after completion of exercise Pitch Black, on its return leg from Darwin to Subang, Su-30 MKI will be refueled in air for the first time by RAAF KC-30A. 

The IAF earlier participated for the first time in Exercise Pitch Black 2018 from 24 July to 18 August in Australia. Exercise Pitch Black was a biennial multi-national large force employment warfare exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The IAF contingent for Exercise Pitch Black consisted of 145 air-warriors including Garud team, 04 X Su-30 MKI, 01 X C-130 and 01 X C-17. The IAF team was led by Group Captain CUV Rao VM with an aim to undertake simulated air combat exercises in a controlled environment and mutual exchange of best practices towards enhancing IAF operational capability.  

Participation in multinational air exercise assumes importance in view of the continued engagement of the IAF with friendly foreign countries. Over the last decade, IAF has been actively participating in operational exercises hosted by various countries, wherein collaborative engagements undertaken with the best air forces in the world. During the transit to Australia, IAF contingent will also have constructive engagement with Indonesian and Malaysian Air Forces.

