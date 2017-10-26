After Gabbar, Rahul Gandhi uses Star Wars to attack Modi government on Twitter

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over its GDP growth forecast, terming it as a "farce".

"Dear Mr. Jaitley, May the Farce be with you," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on Wednesday.

Dear Mr. Jaitley, May the Farce be with you. pic.twitter.com/Dxb5jFCaEa — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 25, 2017

Mocking Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's statements on the economic performance, the Gandhi scion had also tagged a previous tweet posted by the Press Information Bureau which said that real GDP growth average was 7.5 percent in the last three years.

Interestingly, the Congress vice president's remark was a pun on the famous line from the Star Wars blockbuster movie series.

The table accompanying the PIB tweet said "IMF Forecast" said that 8.2 percent growth was achieved in 2015-16, temporary economic slowdown was bottoming out and the GDP was projected to grow much faster in the times to come.

It is to be noted that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on Tuesday said the Indian economy is on a strong wicket and expressed confidence in its macroeconomic fundamentals.

Jaitley also maintained that India has been the fastest growing major economy for the last three years and the government is attempting to maintain a high growth rate.

With IANS inputs