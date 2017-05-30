close
After 'good interaction' with Angela Merkel, PM Narendra Modi set to arrive in Spain today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a very good interaction with Chancellor Angela Merkel during his stay in Germany, is due to arrive in Spain on Tuesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 10:15
After his arrival in the Spanish capital, PM Modi will kick-start his two-day visit to initiate bilateral engagements with President Mariano Rajoy.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a very good interaction with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is due to arrive in Spain on Tuesday.

After his arrival in the Spanish capital, PM Modi will kick-start his two-day visit to initiate bilateral engagements with President Mariano Rajoy.

During his stay, he will meet the top leadership of the country to discuss issues of mutual interests. 

He is also expected to call on King of Spain - King Felipe VI tomorrow.

The Prime Minister will be discussing ways to enhance bilateral engagement, especially in economic sphere, and cooperation on international issues of common concern, particularly in combating terrorism.

Prime Modi will also meet top Chief Executive Officers of the Spanish industry and encourage them to take part in the `Make in India` initiative.

During his tour to Spain, a number of agreements are likely to be inked in the fields including, renewable energy, high speed rail, infrastructure, civil aviation, water waste management and air space management.

In the first leg of his four nation tour to Germany, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed number of regional and global issues, including Brexit, terrorism, Afghanistan as well as China`s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.

Discussions on climate change and the possibilities of including India in the G 20 contact also took place.

The two leaders also reviewed Brexit, its effects on both India and Germany as well as the future of the European Union (EU).

The two sides, during bilateral talks, also discussed how Germany can partner with India on its flagship programs including skill development, energy sector, environment, smart cities and digital India.

The German side appreciated India`s economic reform agenda, the ease of doing business in India and the fast track mechanism that was established in 2015 to assist German businessmen in India.

After concluding his visit, Prime Minister Modi said that he had a "very good interaction" with Merkel. 

With ANI inputs

Narendra ModiPM Narendra Modi in SpainPM Modi four nation tourPM ModiSpain PM Mariano Rajoy

